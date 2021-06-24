Montecito Medical Buys Two Healthcare Facilities Totaling 113,000 SF in Connecticut

FAIRFIELD AND SHELTON, CONN. — Nashville-based Montecito Medical has acquired two medical office buildings totaling approximately 113,000 square feet in Fairfield and Shelton, both of which are located in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The Fairfield property was built in 2018 and totals 46,593 square feet, while the Shelton building spans 54,745 square feet. Orthopaedic Specialty Group is the primary tenant at both properties.