Montecito Medical Purchases 14,720 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has purchased a 14,720-square-foot medical office building in Concord. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The medical office building is fully occupied under a long-term lease by Northeast Digestive Health Center.

Northeast Digestive Health has served Cabarrus County and surrounding communities for 40 years. The practice provides a range of consultative, diagnostic, treatment and procedural services for patients across the area. The property is situated just off Interstate 85, approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.