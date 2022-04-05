REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Purchases 14,720 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

CONCORD, N.C. — Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has purchased a 14,720-square-foot medical office building in Concord. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The medical office building is fully occupied under a long-term lease by Northeast Digestive Health Center.

Northeast Digestive Health has served Cabarrus County and surrounding communities for 40 years. The practice provides a range of consultative, diagnostic, treatment and procedural services for patients across the area. The property is situated just off Interstate 85, approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  