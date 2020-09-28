REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Purchases Four-Building Healthcare Portfolio in West Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

Pictured is a 15,650-square-foot ambulatory surgery center located at 1310 Centerview Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The property is part of Montecito Medical’s four-property portfolio purchase.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a four-building healthcare property portfolio in Little Rock’s west side. The buildings comprise 72,566 square feet and were fully leased to Arkansas Urology at the time of sale. The portfolio includes three medical office buildings and an ambulatory surgery center. The medical office buildings are situated adjacently to each other at 1300 Centerview Drive, seven miles west of downtown Little Rock. The buildings include a 37,718-square-foot clinic, a 6,723-square-foot cancer treatment center and a 12,475-square-foot outpatient clinic. The 15,650-square-foot ambulatory surgery center is located at 1310 Centerview Drive, less than one mile from the medical office buildings and two miles from Baptist Health-Little Rock Hospital. The seller(s) and sales price were not disclosed.

