Montecito Medical Real Estate Purchases Lovelace Clinic Building in Albuquerque

Lovelace Clinic in Albuquerque features a 43,200-square-foot medical office portion and a 26,339-square-foot urgent care center and specialty center.

ALBUQUERQUE — Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired Lovelace Clinic Medical Office Building, a medical office and urgent care center in Albuquerque. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Southwest Medical Associates, a subsidiary of Lovelace Health System, occupies the two-story, 69,539-square-foot facility. The primary care medical office portion of the building, which represents 43,200 square feet, opened in October 2017. In October 2020, a 26,339-square-foot expansion, including an urgent care center and specialty center, was added to the facility.

The medical office facility offers 100 exam rooms with space to accommodate up to 40 providers. The urgent care portion provides walk-in treatment seven days a week.

Scott Throckmorton of ARGUS Investment Realty, Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt of Institutional Property Advisors, and Andrew Milne of JLL brokered the transaction.