Montessori Elementary School Opens at Optima Signature Apartment Tower in Chicago

The school spans 14,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Guidepost Montessori at Magnificent Mile has opened at Optima Signature, an apartment tower in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. The 14,000-square-foot elementary school will serve grades one through six. The new location is part of Guidepost Montessori’s larger growth in Chicago, with three new early childhood campuses opening in Lincoln Park, Schaumburg and Edgewater for a total of seven schools. Optima Inc. is the developer and owner for the 57-story, 490-unit Optima Signature. Other retail tenants at the property include Egg Harbor Café, GoodVets, Runaway Fitness and Bedazzled Nails & Spa.