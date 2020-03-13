Montessori School Doubles Space at Optima Signature Apartment Tower in Chicago

Montessori is leasing the final retail space available at the property.

CHICAGO — The Guidepost Montessori at Magnificent Mile School is more than doubling its lease at Optima Signature, an apartment tower in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. The school will lease an additional 14,000 square feet, which is the last available retail space at the property, in order to open an elementary school. The school plans to open this fall and serve first through fifth grades. In addition to Guidepost Montessori, retail tenants at Optima Signature include Egg Harbor Café, GoodVets Streeterville, Runaway Fitness and Bedazzled Nails & Spa. Optima Signature is a 57-story, 490-unit luxury rental development. Optima Inc. is the developer.