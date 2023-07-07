Montezuma Heights Plans $41M Multifamily Project in Prescott, Arizona

PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Montezuma Heights Investors has unveiled plans for Montezuma Heights, a $41 million luxury multifamily development in Prescott. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held July 13.

The development, located at 609 Bagby Drive, will feature 144 apartment units with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a state-of-the-art gym, lounge, outdoor grotto with grilling area, dog parks, multiple fire pits and electric car charging stations. The community will also have a trail connection to Granite Creek Park and the Depot shopping center.

The developer expects the construction process to take 20 months. MEB Management will serve as the community’s manager and leasing agent.