Montford Group, Opterra Capital Purchase Office Building in Downtown Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

170 Meeting St.

170 Meeting Street is a 30,000-square-foot office building located in downtown Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Montford Group and Opterra Capital have purchased 170 Meeting Street, a 30,000-square-foot office building located in downtown Charleston. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The five-story property has floor-to-ceiling windows and is fully leased to tenants including Regions Bank and Regus.

Currently, Montford Group and Opterra Capital plan to keep the office as is, having a goal to maintain the business banking district in downtown Charleston.

Marc Knight and his team at First Reliance Bank secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyers. Joe Keenan and Trad Dyches of Palmetto Commercial brokered the sale.

