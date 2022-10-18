Montford, Opterra Capital Acquire 136-Room Aloft by Marriott Hotel in North Charleston

The Montford Group and Opterra Capital plan to invest $3 million in capital improvements to update Aloft Charleston Airport and Convention Center hotel by Marriott.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A partnership between The Montford Group and Opterra Capital has acquired the 136-room Aloft Charleston Airport and Convention Center hotel by Marriott in North Charlesotn. The hotel is situated across I-526 from Charleston International Airport and near the Tanger Outlets Charleston. The new ownership plans to invest nearly $3 million to renovate the hotel and has hired Aimbridge Hospitality as a third-party operator. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The hotel features a fitness center, business center, market, lounge, indoor pool and dry cleaning services. In addition to the Aloft hotel, Montford and Opterra Capital are currently developing four hotels in the Charleston market, including Moxy by Marriott, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2023.