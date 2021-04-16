Montfort Capital, Blue Vista Buy 909-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Dallas-based self-storage investment firm Montfort Capital Partners and Blue Vista Capital Management has purchased A3 Storage Centers, a 909-unit facility in San Antonio. The property was built on 3.7 acres in 2007. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the joint venture in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Montfort Capital Partners now owns seven self-storage assets in Texas.
