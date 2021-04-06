Montfort Capital Buys 494-Unit Self-Storage Property in Cedar Park, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Dallas-based self-storage investment firm Montfort Capital Partners has purchased A3 Storage Centers, a 494-unit facility in Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin. The property was built on 5.6 acres in 1994 and spans 48,235 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented Montfort Capital, which plans to rebuild the leasing office and add a new climate-controlled building later this year, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.