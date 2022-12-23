Montfort Cos. Buys Portfolio of 19 Gas Station, Convenience Stores in Southwest Oklahoma

DENVER — A subsidiary of Denver-based investment firm Montfort Cos. has purchased The Chisholm Corner Portfolio, a collection of 19 gas station and convenience stores in southwest Oklahoma. The subsidiary, 7E Holdings LLC, will subsequently assume operations of all stores, the exact locations of which were not disclosed. Grant McWhirter of Southwest Petroleum Realty represented the seller, Bostick & Associates, in the transaction.