MonticelloAM Provides $218M Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Kentucky

by John Nelson

NEW YORK CITY — MonticelloAM has provided $218 million in financing for a skilled nursing portfolio in Kentucky. Comprising 18 facilities, the portfolio totals 1,500 beds across the commonwealth. In addition to a $179.3 million senior bridge loan and a $29 million mezzanine loan, which the undisclosed borrower plans to use to restructure and upsize existing debt, the financing includes a $10 million working capital line of credit that will be used to cover the day-to-day operational needs of the facilities. New York City-based MonticelloAM originally financed the portfolio in May 2024.

