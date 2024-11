MonticelloAM Provides $87M Bridge and Working Capital Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Florida

NEW YORK CITY — Multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform MONTICELLOAM LLC (MonticelloAM) has provided $87 million in bridge and working capital financing for a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities located in Florida. The portfolio comprises 450 skilled nursing beds across four properties.

Proceeds from the loan, which features a 24-month term and two six-month extensions, were used to refinance existing debt on the properties. A $7 million working capital revolver will fund day-to-day operational expenses for the facilities. The borrower was not disclosed.