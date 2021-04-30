REBusinessOnline

Montrose Center Opens 112-Unit Law Harrington Senior Living Center in Houston

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

HOUSTON — The Montrose Center (TMC), a locally based owner-operator that offers health, mental wellness, education and housing services for Houston’s LGBTQ community, has opened Law Harrington Senior Living Center, a 112-unit independent living facility in Houston. The project, valued at $26.5 million, is currently the largest LGBTQ-affirming seniors housing community in the United States and the only one in Texas, according to TMC. Units are available in one- and two-bedroom formats and are reserved for low-income renters age 62 and above. TMC is holding a grand opening this summer for Law Harrington, but move-ins are already underway. Amenities and services include recreational programs and a dog park. Additionally, TMC is partnering with Legacy Community Health to offer Law Harrington residents medical care onsite, including services for seniors living with HIV.

