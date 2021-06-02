REBusinessOnline

Monument Capital Management Acquires Apartment Community in Metro St. Louis for $67.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The buyer plans to extensively update the property, which was built in 1974.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. subsidiary founded by Alex Rodriguez and Ramon Corona in 2012, has acquired Haven on the Lake in Maryland Heights for $67.3 million. Built in 1974, the 528-unit apartment community is located at 2050 Lakerun Court in suburban St. Louis. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, newly renovated clubhouse and indoor and outdoor tennis courts.

Brad Williamson and Wesley Moczul of Berkadia originated $52 million in acquisition financing through Freddie Mac. The six-year loan features a fixed interest rate. Matt Bukhshtaber of CBRE represented the seller, FPA5 Pheasant Run LLC. The acquisition marks Monument’s entry into the Missouri market. Monument plans to implement a capital improvements program throughout the property’s unit interiors as well as the exteriors and community amenities.

