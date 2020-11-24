Monument Capital Management Acquires Apartment Property Near Minneapolis for $19.7M

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — Monument Capital Management has acquired White Pines Apartments in Shakopee, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis, for $19.7 million. The 123-unit apartment property, built in 1999, is located at 1321-1364 Eagle Creek Blvd. It features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, laundry facility, patio areas and Amazon Hub lockers. Ted Bickel of Colliers International represented the seller, Abacus Capital Group. Monument plans to implement a capital improvement program.