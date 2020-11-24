REBusinessOnline

Monument Capital Management Acquires Apartment Property Near Minneapolis for $19.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

White Pines Apartments is home to 123 units.

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — Monument Capital Management has acquired White Pines Apartments in Shakopee, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis, for $19.7 million. The 123-unit apartment property, built in 1999, is located at 1321-1364 Eagle Creek Blvd. It features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, laundry facility, patio areas and Amazon Hub lockers. Ted Bickel of Colliers International represented the seller, Abacus Capital Group. Monument plans to implement a capital improvement program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  