Monument Capital Management Acquires LUX Apartments in Suburban Minneapolis for $9.9M

LUX Apartments includes 72 units across four buildings.

FRIDLEY, MINN. — Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company, has acquired LUX Apartments in Fridley, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, for $9.9 million. The 72-unit apartment community is located at 1230 Cheri Lane NE. This is the second acquisition in Minnesota within a week for the firm, which was founded by baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Ramon Corona in 2012.

Built in 1963, LUX Apartments is spread across four buildings. Amenities include a barbecue area, dog park, laundry centers and garages. Monument plans to upgrade common areas and units. Ted Brickel of Colliers represented the seller, Quality Trusted Property Management. Monument purchased the asset in a joint venture with unnamed private investors. Monument now owns and manages seven multifamily properties in Minnesota totaling 819 units.