Monument Capital Purchases 228-Unit Multifamily Community in Lexington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Triple Crown at Tates Creek include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, barbecues with outdoor dining and a dog walk area.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Monument Capital Management has purchased Triple Crown at Tates Creek, a 228-unit multifamily community in Lexington. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, barbecues with outdoor dining and a dog walk area. The complex was built in 1974 and is situated at 3501 Pimlico Parkway, five miles south of downtown Lexington. The buyer, an affiliate of the Alex Rodriguez-led A-Rod Corp., plans to upgrade each unit. Brad Williamson and Wesley Moczul of Berkadia arranged a three-year, floating-rate, interest-only acquisition loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.