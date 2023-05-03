Monument Realty Delivers 14-Story Sonya Apartments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Monument Realty, along with investment partners JRE Partners and Ghitis Property Co., has opened Sonya, a 14-story apartment community in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa district. The property’s name pays homage to the surrounding South of New York Avenue neighborhood. The 321-unit community is located at 40 Patterson St. and is bounded by First Street NE and Capital Street NE.

KGD Architecture designed the property to achieve LEED Silver certification. Sonya offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as more than 16,000 square feet of amenity space, including a rooftop pool, social club and entertainment spaces, hospitality bars and a fitness center. Rents start at $1,895 per month, according to the property website.