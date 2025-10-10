Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maison-Burbank
Maison Burbank, a student housing community near the Louisiana State University campus in Baton Rouge, La., features 134 units in two- and four-bedroom floorplans.
AcquisitionsLouisianaSoutheastStudent Housing

Monument Square, JDI Realty Acquire 532-Bed Student Housing Community Near Louisiana State University

by Abby Cox

BATON ROUGE, LA. — A joint venture between Monument Square Investment Group and JDI Realty has acquired Maison Burbank, a 532-bed student housing community located near the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus in Baton Rouge. The garden-style property was developed in 1996 and renovated in 2017. The joint venture plans to begin capital improvements to the property immediately, including new roofing and performing the postponed maintenance and repair work for the drive aisles and parking lots. The community offers 134 units in two- and four-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, picnic and grilling area, sand volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center, coffee bar and a dog park. The property was 98.5 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released. 

You may also like

CoCoTiv Coworking Signs 25,244 SF Office Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Medical...

Kislak Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...

JLL Secures $81.9M Refinancing for New Industrial Facility...

Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in...

Clarion Completes First Seniors Housing Acquisition, Buys 103-Unit...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $47.8M Agency Loan for...

Asensus Surgical Signs 63,000 SF Life Sciences Lease...