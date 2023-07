CHICAGO — Moody Bible Institute has renewed its 36,956-square-foot industrial lease at 2701 S. Western Ave. in Chicago. Situated in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, the property features a clear height of 20 feet, four loading docks and convenient access to I-290 and I-55. Mandy Lewandowski and Chris Mergenthaler of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, Welbic IV. Julie Lane of Cresa represented the tenant.