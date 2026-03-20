Moody National Begins Construction on 346-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Moody National Development has broken ground on Silo Springs, a 346-unit multifamily project in West Houston that represents Phase I of a larger development.

The 17-acre site is located at the northeast quadrant of I-10 and the Beltway, and the five-story building will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, game lounge, business center, pool, courtyard, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a pet park.

Architecture firm PVEDI (formerly EDI International) designed the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for mid-2028.