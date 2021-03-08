Moody Rambin Brokers Sale of 135,296 SF Warehouse in East Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Moody Rambin has brokered the sale of a 135,296-square-foot warehouse located on eight acres at 5800 Clinton Drive in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1947 and renovated in 2007. Building features include 20- to 24-foot clear heights and 12 dock-high doors. Zack Taylor of Moody Rambin represented the locally based seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented. Both parties requested anonymity.