Moody Rambin Brokers Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial Property in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Moody Rambin has brokered the sale of Bennington Street Business Park, a two-building, 33,000-square-foot industrial property located at 301 Bennington St. in northeast Houston. The property was built on 1.3 acres in 1979. Jim Autenreith and Stephen Ghedi of Moody Rambin represented the seller, an undisclosed investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.