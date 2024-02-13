Moon Rabbit Signs 6,604 SF Office Lease at 594 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Creative advertising agency Moon Rabbit has signed a 6,604-square-foot office lease at 594 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The company recently relocated from 447 Broadway to the 12th floor of the 250,000-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1898 and is known locally as the Lyons Building. Neith Stone internally represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Joshua Berg and Alexander Kesseler of Newmark represented Moon Rabbit.