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Located in southwest Las Vegas, Halo Tower will feature 220,000 square feet of Class A office space.
DevelopmentNevadaOfficeWestern

Moonwater Capital Breaks Ground on 220,000 SF Halo Tower Office Property in Southwest Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Developer Moonwater Capital has broken ground on Halo Tower, an eight-story Class A office property in southwest Las Vegas. Completion and occupancy is planned for third-quarter 2028.

Situated on Sunset Road adjacent to the 215 Beltway, Halo Tower will feature 220,000 square feet of office space with 28,571-square-foot floor plates, 15- to 17-foot lobby heights and an indoor-outdoor rooftop boardroom and amenity deck with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Martin-Harris Construction is serving as general contractor for the project. Brad Peterson, Tanner Peterson, Justin Witt and Grace Ordonez of CBRE will handle marketing and leasing for the property.

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