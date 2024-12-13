Mooring Signs 62,391 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Mooring, a provider of disaster recovery and commercial restoration services, has signed a 62,391-square-foot industrial lease in Benbrook, located southwest of Fort Worth. The space is located within Building 1 of Chisholm 20, a four-building, 917,374-square-foot development. Steve Koldyke, Kacy Jones and Brian Gilcrest of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Rein and Charles Brewer of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, which is relocating and expanding from Grand Prairie and will move in during the first half of 2025.