Moorings Park Institute, London Bay Complete Phase I of Seniors Housing Community in Naples

NAPLES, FLA. — Moorings Park Institute Inc. and London Bay Development Group have opened the first phase of Moorings Park Grande Lake, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Naples. Located on 55 acres along the Naples Grande Golf Course, the first phase of development included three buildings totaling 47 units, all but three of which were pre-reserved. Entrance fees start at $1.5 million and are 70 percent refundable, and golf club membership is included. Phase II of the project has just opened for preleasing, and includes a clubhouse scheduled to open in late 2021.