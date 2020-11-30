Mooyah Burgers to Debut 10 Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, Create 250 Jobs

PLANO, TEXAS — Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a Plano-based fast casual concept, will open 10 new restaurants throughout the metroplex, an expansion that is expected to create about 250 new jobs. All 10 of these locations will feature the brand’s new prototype with new dining zones, digital menus, a grab-and-go bottled beverage fridge and to-go shelving. Mooyah currently operates about 75 restaurants across 23 states.