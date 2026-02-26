Thursday, February 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Morgan, Casto Net Lease Buy Land in Southeast Florida, Plan Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — A partnership between Morgan Co. and Casto Net Lease has acquired 15 acres in Port St. Lucie, a city in southeast Florida’s St. Lucie County. The duo plans to develop a new shopping center anchored by Aldi on the site. The center will also include outparcels designated for McDonald’s, Circle K and AutoZone, as well as outparcels that are currently available for sale or lease.

Scott Copeland of On Course Development represented Morgan and Casto Net Lease in the land deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The buyers plan to break ground on the shopping center before the end of the year and deliver the property in 2027.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 748-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cabot Properties Buys 370,264 SF Industrial Park in...

Dude Perfect Opens 80,000 SF Headquarters, Entertainment Facility...

MMCC Arranges $12.7M in Acquisition Financing for East...

JLL Arranges Sale of 299-Acre Westin Hotel and...

SVN | Miller Negotiates Sale of 21 Acres...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Metro Atlanta...

AEW Capital Acquires Three-Building, 392,900 SF South Reno...

Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping...