Morgan, Casto Net Lease Buy Land in Southeast Florida, Plan Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — A partnership between Morgan Co. and Casto Net Lease has acquired 15 acres in Port St. Lucie, a city in southeast Florida’s St. Lucie County. The duo plans to develop a new shopping center anchored by Aldi on the site. The center will also include outparcels designated for McDonald’s, Circle K and AutoZone, as well as outparcels that are currently available for sale or lease.

Scott Copeland of On Course Development represented Morgan and Casto Net Lease in the land deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The buyers plan to break ground on the shopping center before the end of the year and deliver the property in 2027.