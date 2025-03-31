Morgan Companies to Break Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Florence, South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Morgan Cos. will develop a grocery-anchored shopping center in Florence dubbed Palmetto Place. Publix has signed a 47,000-square-foot lease to anchor the project. An additional 18,050 square feet of retail space will be available for use, as well as several outparcels for future retail development.

Wes Thurmond and Robey Spratt of Atlantic Retail Properties will serve as the leasing agents for the project. Morgan Cos. will close on the land acquisition for the shopping center in the coming months, with plans to begin construction later this year. Palmetto Place is scheduled to open by late 2026.