Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Morgan Companies to Break Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Florence, South Carolina

by John Nelson

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Morgan Cos. will develop a grocery-anchored shopping center in Florence dubbed Palmetto Place. Publix has signed a 47,000-square-foot lease to anchor the project. An additional 18,050 square feet of retail space will be available for use, as well as several outparcels for future retail development.

Wes Thurmond and Robey Spratt of Atlantic Retail Properties will serve as the leasing agents for the project. Morgan Cos. will close on the land acquisition for the shopping center in the coming months, with plans to begin construction later this year. Palmetto Place is scheduled to open by late 2026.  

You may also like

CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Warehouse in North...

Legacy Realty Group Brokers Sale of Cain Creek...

‘Clouds Are Clearing’ for Next Step of Birmingham’s...

Rockefeller Group, Falcon Commercial Break Ground on 557,339...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 42,030 SF...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development...

Inland, Devon Complete 601-Unit Self-Storage Redevelopment Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...

ZOM Living Secures $88M in Financing, Breaks Ground...