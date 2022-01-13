REBusinessOnline

Morgan Cos. to Develop 200,000 SF Shopping Center in Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort Station

Beaufort Station already had four anchor tenants sign leases: Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Morgan Cos. has plans to develop Beaufort Station, a 200,000-square-foot shopping center in Beaufort. The firm acquired 31 acres for the project. The sales price and seller for the land were not disclosed. Construction is expected to start this quarter, with the project slated for completion by the fall of 2023.

Beaufort Station will be located at the southwest corner of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway. The shopping center development already had four anchor tenants sign leases: Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy.

Zach Means of Divaris Real Estate Inc. represented The Morgan Cos. in the land transaction, and Mark Hall of Judge Realty represented the sellers.

