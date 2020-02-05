Morgan Group Starts Construction on 276-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Riverland Apartments will include coworking space, an internet lounge, clubroom, community kitchen and a fitness center.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Morgan Group has begun construction on Riverland Apartments, a planned 276-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The gated property will span six four-story buildings offering studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include coworking space, an internet lounge, clubroom, community kitchen, fitness center, mailroom with parcel lockers, covered seating area with gas grill stations, covered veranda, pool pavilions, sun deck, dog park and a heated pool overlooking the property’s onsite lake. Morgan Group will oversee development, construction and property management of Riverland Apartments. The Houston-based company expects to welcome its first residents in the second half of 2021.