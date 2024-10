DALLAS — Law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has signed a 29,360-square-foot office lease renewal at Comerica Bank Tower, located at 1717 Main St. in downtown Dallas. The length of the new lease term was not disclosed. Rhett Miller, Patrick Cruz and Sam Bass of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon McNeil and Daryl Mullin of JLL represented the tenant.