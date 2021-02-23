MORGAN Opens 472-Unit Pearl Biltmore Multifamily Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Pearl Biltmore in Phoenix features 472 apartments, two swimming pools and a two-story fitness center.

PHOENIX — Houston-based MORGAN, in a joint venture with Mesirow, has opened Pearl Biltmore at 4640 N. 24th St. in Phoenix. Situated on five acres, Pearl Biltmore features 472 apartments with 19 floor plans in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as several loft-style apartments.

Units feature include vinyl plank flooring in living areas; Nest thermostats; full-size balconies or patios; open kitchens with stainless steel appliances; and Quartzite countertops and glass tile backsplashes in the kitchens and baths. Additionally, select units have skyline views, walk-in closets, movable kitchen islands, walk-in glass showers and spa soaking tubs.

Community amenities include a two-story fitness center with a cardio/strength training area and fitness-on-demand studio; a clubroom with lounge seating and media wall; two swimming pool decks with grilling stations, cabanas and bistro seating; a sky lounge with an indoor/outdoor catering kitchen; media wall; and WiFi counter. Other amenities include a co-working lounge with a computer bar, printer station, refreshment center and private office pod; a bark park with pet wash area; a bike storage room with repair tools; and 24/7 package retrieval.