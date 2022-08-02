Morgan Properties Acquires Two Midwest Multifamily Portfolios for $410M

Pictured is The Lakes of Schaumburg, a 428-unit property in Schaumburg, Ill.

ILLINOIS AND INDIANA — Morgan Properties has acquired two multifamily portfolios totaling eight communities and 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana for $410 million. With the addition of these new assets, Morgan Properties now owns and operates 2,035 units in Illinois, 3,692 units in Indiana and more than 95,000 units nationwide.

The Illinois portfolio consists of The Lakes of Schaumburg in Schaumburg, Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin and The Gates of Deer Grove in Palatine. The Indiana portfolio consists of The Boardwalk at Westlake, Parkside at Castleton Square, Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek, The Elliott at College Park and The Preserve on Allisonville. Morgan Properties plans to invest more than $40 million in capital improvements across the two portfolios. The seller was undisclosed.