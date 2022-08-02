REBusinessOnline

Morgan Properties Acquires Two Midwest Multifamily Portfolios for $410M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is The Lakes of Schaumburg, a 428-unit property in Schaumburg, Ill.

ILLINOIS AND INDIANA — Morgan Properties has acquired two multifamily portfolios totaling eight communities and 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana for $410 million. With the addition of these new assets, Morgan Properties now owns and operates 2,035 units in Illinois, 3,692 units in Indiana and more than 95,000 units nationwide.

The Illinois portfolio consists of The Lakes of Schaumburg in Schaumburg, Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin and The Gates of Deer Grove in Palatine. The Indiana portfolio consists of The Boardwalk at Westlake, Parkside at Castleton Square, Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek, The Elliott at College Park and The Preserve on Allisonville. Morgan Properties plans to invest more than $40 million in capital improvements across the two portfolios. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  