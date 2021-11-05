Morgan Properties Acquires Two Southeast Multifamily Portfolios for $780.5M

One of the sold portfolios was Morgan Properties buying 15 communities from Middle Street Partners. This portfolio included the sale of Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, S.C. (pictured).

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Morgan Properties has purchased two separate multifamily portfolios in the Southeast totaling 4,724 units. The portfolios comprise 18 communities in four states: Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The King of Prussia-based investor acquired the portfolios from Charleston-based Middle Street Partners (MSP) and Massachusetts-based Northland Investment Corp. for a combined $780.5 million.

The MSP portfolio comprises 4,102 units spread across 15 Class B and workforce housing communities in the following markets: Columbia, S.C.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Augusta, Ga.; Greenville, S.C.; and Charlotte.

The Northland portfolio comprises Windward at the Villages, The Royal St. George and Village Place, all located in West Palm Beach, Fla. Berkadia Institutional Investors brokered the $132.5 million portfolio sale.

Morgan Properties plans to execute a $47.5 million value-add repositioning strategy throughout both portfolios that includes washer and dryer installations; kitchen upgrades such as new backsplashes, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; Amazon Hub package rooms; bike-share programs; new fitness equipment; and upgraded outdoor amenity spaces with grills, new furniture and fireplaces. The firm also plans to hire more than 90 new employees from the portfolio of acquired properties, which will drive Morgan’s total employee count to over 2,600 nationwide.