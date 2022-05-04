Morgan Properties Buys 136-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in McKinney, Texas
MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Metro Philadelphia-based investment firm Morgan Properties has purchased parcHaus at Skyline, a 136-unit single-family rental community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in McKinney. The newly built community features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with garages and private backyards. The amenity package comprises a pickleball court, pool, dog park and a business center. Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors sold the property for an undisclosed price. Morgan Properties has rebranded the community as Elevate at Skyline.
