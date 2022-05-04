REBusinessOnline

Morgan Properties Buys 136-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Single-Family Rental, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Metro Philadelphia-based investment firm Morgan Properties has purchased parcHaus at Skyline, a 136-unit single-family rental community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in McKinney. The newly built community features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with garages and private backyards. The amenity package comprises a pickleball court, pool, dog park and a business center. Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors sold the property for an undisclosed price. Morgan Properties has rebranded the community as Elevate at Skyline.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  