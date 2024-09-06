Morgan Properties Debuts 70,100 SF Office Headquarters Space in Metro Philadelphia

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Morgan Properties has debuted its new, 70,100-square-foot office headquarters space at its Millennium Complex in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The locally based multifamily developer relocated its headquarters from its Kingswood Apartments & Townhomes development in nearby King of Prussia. The new space can support about 200 people and features tech-enabled meeting rooms and training facilities, a dining area, recreational activities, fitness center, a 9,500-square-foot event space and direct walking access to the Schuylkill River Trail.