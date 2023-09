VICTOR, N.Y. — Multifamily developer Morgan Properties has relocated its upstate New York office to a 17,000-square-foot space within High Point Office Park in Victor, located about 15 miles south of Rochester. The space can accommodate about 80 employees and features a break room/kitchen, private offices and workstations, conference and training rooms, meeting lounge and wellness room. Morgan Properties also has an office in South Florida in addition to its headquarters in metro Philadelphia.