Morgan Properties Purchases $323M Multifamily Portfolio in Carolinas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southeast

Pictured is Wexford in Charlotte. The apartment community was one of the 18 that Morgan Properties recently acquired in the Carolinas.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Morgan Properties has purchased an 18-property multifamily portfolio in North and South Carolina for $323 million. The portfolio comprises 3,256 units, primarily located in metro Charlotte. King of Prussia-based Morgan Properties now owns nearly 5,000 units in the Carolinas. The 10 properties in and around Charlotte comprise 2,243 garden-style units. The properties include Village at Brierfield, Wexford and Sharon Pointe in Charlotte; Parkway Station, Trinity Station and Waters Edge in Concord; Kannon Station and McClain Heights in Kannapolis; Woodbrook in Monroe; Alexander Station, Ashton Woods and Lakewood in Salisbury; and Huntersville Apartment Homes in Huntersville. The other three North Carolina properties total 562 units and include Highland Ridge in High Point, Clemmons Station in Clemmons and Enclave at North Point in Winston-Salem. The three properties in South Carolina include Gable Oaks in Rock Hill, 1022 West in Gaffney and Station 153 in Anderson. The three communities comprise 583 units.

Morgan Properties plans to implement a $20 million renovation program throughout the portfolio, which will include upgrading curb appeal; renovating kitchens and bathrooms; upgrading communal amenities to include dog parks, playgrounds, fitness centers, club rooms and package rooms with Amazon hub lockers; and installing washers and dryers. The seller was not disclosed.

