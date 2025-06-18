Morgan Stanley, Scion Acquire 2,000-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near Ole Miss for $262M

OXFORD, MISS. — A joint venture between Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), and The Scion Group has acquired a 2,000-bed student housing portfolio located near the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) campus in Oxford for $262 million. The portfolio is located within two miles of campus and includes 600 apartments, townhomes and cottages.

The acquisition of College Town Oxford, a cottage-style community located on the west side of campus, closed earlier this month. The remaining acquisitions — which include a garden-style community located south of campus and four smaller properties in downtown Oxford — are expected to close in the third quarter.

TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing for the acquisitions. The sellers were not disclosed.