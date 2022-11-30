Morning Calm Management Buys 875,000 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — Morning Calm Management, an investment and management firm based in South Florida, has purchased Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office complex located at the corner of LBJ Freeway and U.S. Highway 75 in North Dallas. Towers at Park Central features a conference facility with training rooms, fitness center, tenant lounge and onsite food options, and the undisclosed seller previously invested more than $7 million in capital improvements during its hold period. Tenants include SCP Health, foodmaker Daisy Brand and insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher. Morning Calm Management has tapped Newmark to lease the complex.