Morningside Group Acquires 232-Unit Urban Crest Apartments in North San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Morningside Group has acquired Urban Crest, a 232-unit apartment community in north San Antonio. Built in 2015, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, social lounge, conference center, game room, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based CFH Investment Partners, in the transaction. Urban Crest was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.
