Morningside Group Acquires 232-Unit Urban Crest Apartments in North San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Urban Crest Apartments in San Antonio totals 232 units. The property was built in 2015.

SAN ANTONIO — An affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Morningside Group has acquired Urban Crest, a 232-unit apartment community in north San Antonio. Built in 2015, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, social lounge, conference center, game room, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based CFH Investment Partners, in the transaction. Urban Crest was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.