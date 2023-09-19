Morningside Ministries Plans 86-Unit Expansion at Seniors Housing Complex in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, TEXAS — Morningside Ministries has announced plans for an independent living expansion at Morningside at Menger Springs, a continuing care retirement community in Boerne, about 30 miles northwest of San Antonio. The project will add 86 new independent living terrace homes, an amphitheater, dining venue, fitness center, pickleball court and a covered pool. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 946 to 1,751 square feet. Construction is slated to start in November, with occupancy planned for summer 2025. San Antonio-based Metropolitan Contracting Co. is the general contractor for the project. Global firm HKS is the design architect.