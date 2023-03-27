MorningStar Completes Renovations at 144-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Pasadena, California

PASADENA, CALIF. — MorningStar Senior Living has reopened its 144-unit community in Pasadena.

Soon after assuming management in December 2020, MorningStar, a Denver-based senior living owner and operator, began a complete renovation of the four-story community. Aneka Interiors led the redesign, which included the addition of memory care services to the community.

MorningStar is planning an expansion building next door to the existing community that will offer additional independent living, which is scheduled to open in early 2025.