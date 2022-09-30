REBusinessOnline

MorningStar, Confluent Break Ground on 168-Unit Seniors Housing Development in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Seniors Housing, Western

MorningStar-The-Canyons-Las-Vegas-NV

Slated to open in summer 2024, MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons in Las Vegas will feature 186 independent, assisted and memory care apartments for seniors. (Image courtesy of MorningStar Senior Living)

LAS VEGAS — MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons, the joint venture’s first development in Nevada.

Located in Las Vegas, the four-story, 196,000-square-foot community will feature 95 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units. Common areas will include indoor and outdoor dining venues, a pool and spa, fitness center and clubroom terrace with views of the Vegas Strip and mountains to the west. Additionally, the community will feature wellness programs that will meet residents’ social, intellectual, physical and spiritual needs.

Completion is slated for summer 2024.

Confluent Senior Living, a subsidiary of Denver-based Confluent Development, serves as project owner, and MorningStar Senior Living as operator. MorningStar at The Canyons is the 14th development for the co-developers and project partners.

