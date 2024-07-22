MorningStar, Haselden Open 160-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Co-developers MorningStar Senior Living and Haselden Real Estate Development have opened MorningStar at Old Town, a seniors housing property in Fort Collins. The companies partnered with local landowner and developer J.D. Padilla to develop the asset in Old Town Fort Collins.

Located at 360 Tenney Court, MorningStar at Old Town features 160 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care in a four-story residential building. The community offers an indoor pool, a fitness center, therapy space, theatre/chapel and wine tasting room, as well as The Sky Terrace with patios and courtyards in an outdoor space.

Project partners included Hord Coplan Macht as architect, Haselden as general contractor and Thoma-Holec as interior designer.