MorningStar, Hines Near Completion of 112-Unit Seniors Housing Facility in Houston

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at River Oaks in Houston consists of 85 assisted living residences and 27 memory care suites.

HOUSTON — Denver-based operator MorningStar Senior Living and Houston-based real estate giant Hines are nearing completion of MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at River Oaks, a 112-unit seniors housing facility in Houston. The six-story community will feature 85 assisted living residences and 27 memory care suites. The site is bordered by River Oaks, West University, The Texas Medical Center, Montrose, Downtown and the Galleria. The opening is set for this fall.